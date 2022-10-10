Comparing NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -12.52% -16.04% -5.97% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NovoCure and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NovoCure and Universal Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 1 5 0 2.57 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $107.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Universal Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $535.03 million 15.93 -$58.35 million ($0.65) -125.15 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Summary

NovoCure beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Rating)

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.