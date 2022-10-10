Comparing NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and Burnham’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A Burnham $218.51 million 0.20 $1.02 million $0.50 26.00

NuScale Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burnham.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power N/A -35.39% -6.57% Burnham 0.96% 2.38% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NuScale Power and Burnham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 1 3 0 2.75 Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuScale Power presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Burnham.

Volatility and Risk

NuScale Power has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuScale Power beats Burnham on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Burnham

(Get Rating)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

