Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $54.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $38,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

