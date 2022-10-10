Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of STZ opened at $222.70 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $242.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

