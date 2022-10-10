Contrasting 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

374Water has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aggreko has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 374Water alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Aggreko 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 374Water and Aggreko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Aggreko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -247.59% -31.37% -29.60% Aggreko N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 374Water and Aggreko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $50,000.00 8,183.59 -$3.16 million N/A N/A Aggreko $1.75 billion 1.74 -$142.52 million $0.28 42.54

374Water has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aggreko.

Summary

Aggreko beats 374Water on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Aggreko

(Get Rating)

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions and Power Solutions Utility. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time. The Power Solutions segment operates in emerging markets which serve both industrial and utility customers with power requirements. The Power Solutions Utility segment delivers longer-term projects providing power to national utility customers. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.