Contrasting AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 2.59 $35.45 million ($0.29) -66.27 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.02 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.06

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 15 0 2.94 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppLovin and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $65.60, indicating a potential upside of 241.31%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -3.61% 3.74% 1.37% Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AppLovin has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

