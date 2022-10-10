Contrasting Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Financial and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Community Financial currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Community Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Community Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Financial and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $78.46 million 2.53 $25.89 million $4.61 7.61 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.83 $51.17 million $2.58 12.64

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 33.64% 13.30% 1.13% First Community Bankshares 31.08% 10.33% 1.37%

Dividends

Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community Financial pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. It also provides safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 11 full services branches in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; 4 loan production offices in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 14 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

