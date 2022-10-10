Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLFF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTC:CPLFF opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $19.70.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

