Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.