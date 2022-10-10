Critical Analysis: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 852.93%. NEXGEL has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than NEXGEL.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -836.85% -70.86% -59.40% NEXGEL -309.81% -70.15% -45.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and NEXGEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.50 -$61.93 million ($4.91) -0.06 NEXGEL $1.55 million 5.10 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

NEXGEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

NEXGEL beats ReShape Lifesciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

