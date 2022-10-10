Critical Contrast: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) vs. BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.20%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $98.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $326.86 million 3.92 $110.65 million $1.97 11.51 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.38 $618.12 million $7.32 12.55

This table compares Bancorp and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34.36% 17.63% 1.68% BOK Financial 27.90% 9.84% 1.06%

Summary

Bancorp beats BOK Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; institutional banking services; vehicle fleet, other equipment leasing, and commercial fleet leasing services consist of commercial vehicles, including trucks and special purpose vehicles, and equipment; and real estate bridge lending, as well as small business administration, commercial mortgage-backed, and commercial real estate loans. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

