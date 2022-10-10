Critical Contrast: OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) vs. Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OMNIQ and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OMNIQ presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.82%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.59 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.29 Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.15 -$55.87 million N/A N/A

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

OMNIQ beats Borqs Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Borqs Technologies

(Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, it provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.