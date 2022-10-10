Critical Survey: El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and El Pollo Loco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.55 -$43.91 million ($0.43) -1.77 El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.73 $29.12 million $0.71 12.69

Profitability

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveOne and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -34.01% N/A -41.57% El Pollo Loco 5.58% 8.39% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveOne and El Pollo Loco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 El Pollo Loco 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. El Pollo Loco has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.78%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats LiveOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

