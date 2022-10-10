Critical Survey: GBS (GBS) versus Its Peers

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GBS to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,544.59% -64.26% -23.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.86 GBS Competitors $1.11 billion $82.19 million -0.67

Risk and Volatility

GBS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GBS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 723 3154 7350 167 2.61

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 59.10%. Given GBS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GBS peers beat GBS on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. It has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

