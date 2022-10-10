(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of (CUM.TO) from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

(CUM.TO) ( TSE:CUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$59.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million.

