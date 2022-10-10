CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 78,281 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.25 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

