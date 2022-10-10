Cypress Capital Group Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $123.76 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

