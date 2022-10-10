Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Visa by 11.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,298,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $255,704,000 after purchasing an additional 138,117 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Visa by 36.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,424,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $280,555,000 after acquiring an additional 381,152 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,179,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,019,808,000 after acquiring an additional 146,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 19.7% in the second quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 61,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $183.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average of $204.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

