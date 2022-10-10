Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

