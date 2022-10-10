DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.89. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

EWBC stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,591.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.



East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

