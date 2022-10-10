DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

TCBK opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 343,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

