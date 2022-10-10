DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

