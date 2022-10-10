DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for QCR in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCR stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $351,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.