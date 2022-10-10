DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after buying an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 497,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 283,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

