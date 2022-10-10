DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.