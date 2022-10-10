DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.