DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $275.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

