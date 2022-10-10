DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alerus Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

ALRS stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

