DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Banner by 32.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Banner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

