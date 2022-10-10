DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

BayCom Trading Down 2.2 %

BayCom Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $234.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Insider Activity at BayCom

In related news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 7,279.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

