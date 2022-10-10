DA Davidson Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

CATY opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 186,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

