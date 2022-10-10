DA Davidson Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

HWC stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $508,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

