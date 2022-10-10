DA Davidson Weighs in on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $326.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.