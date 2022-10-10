DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Investar Price Performance

ISTR stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $203.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Investar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

