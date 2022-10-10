Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 715,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after acquiring an additional 662,058 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $25,840,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 197.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 210,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

