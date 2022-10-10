Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £120 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £120 ($145.00) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. set a £120 ($145.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £100.30 ($121.19) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is £105.08. The company has a market capitalization of £155.41 billion and a PE ratio of -170.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

