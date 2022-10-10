Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €146.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 255.49% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The stock has a market cap of $743.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

