Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,733.50 ($45.11) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,815.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,764.98. The firm has a market cap of £85.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,666.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66).

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10).

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.