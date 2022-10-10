DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $126,555,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 115.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.57 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.