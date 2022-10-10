Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) versus AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Financial Contrast

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dundee alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dundee and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A AllianceBernstein 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

AllianceBernstein has a consensus price target of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.35%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Dundee.

This table compares Dundee and AllianceBernstein’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million 5.31 -$74.22 million ($0.72) -1.24 AllianceBernstein $4.44 billion 0.77 $385.84 million $3.72 9.47

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -29.06% -20.40% AllianceBernstein 8.30% 24.10% 24.08%

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.