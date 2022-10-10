Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,072 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $205.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

