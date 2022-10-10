Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,753 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 455.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

