Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 28,121 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 855,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 165,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

