Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.08.
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
