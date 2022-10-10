Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

