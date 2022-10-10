Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 16,052 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after buying an additional 1,562,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,905,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Fortinet by 318.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 841,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 640,599 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 357.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 637,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.