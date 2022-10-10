Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,688 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 77,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.