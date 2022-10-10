Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $88.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.79.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.