Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,775,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 53,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

NYSE UDR opened at $38.04 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

