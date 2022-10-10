Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,281 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,609,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

