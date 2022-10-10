Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 763.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Masimo by 81.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 683.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $134.29 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.